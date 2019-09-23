Moline is implementing several traffic changes to relieve congestion around Hamilton Elementary School.
Effective Monday afternoon, 32nd Avenue, from 4th to 7th streets, will become a westbound only one-way during school drop-off (7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.) and pick-up (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Also, parking will be prohibited at all times along the south curb of 32nd Avenue from 4th to 7th streets. Parking will be allowed on the north side of the street.
Posted signage will be installed prior to these changes taking effect.