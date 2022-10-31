Moline man accused of sex acts with child, shooting at a house takes plea

A Moline man accused of committing sex crimes against a child and shooting at a house awaits sentencing in December after accepting a plea agreement.

Domingo T. Garcia, 19, shot an occupied home on Feb. 8 in the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue in Davenport, the Davenport Police Department alleged in initial complaints filed in Scott County. At the time, Garcia was a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

During the investigation, police searched Garcia’s Apple iPhone and found about 15 videos that showed him engaging in sex acts with a child, according to the complaints. Investigators identified the child, who was 14 at the time the complaints were filed.

As a result of the allegations, Garcia first faced five charges: third-degree sexual abuse, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court records.

He has since pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child; intimidation with a dangerous weapon; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records state. Garcia’s plea was the result of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office. District Court Judge Tom Reidel accepted his plea Thursday and set his sentencing for Dec. 16.

The county attorney’s office at sentencing will recommend incarceration for up to 10 years each on the intimidation and lascivious acts charges and five for the felon in possession charge, according to the plea agreement. It will, however, also recommend that the sentences be concurrent and that any fines be suspended.

At the time of the shooting, police records show, Garcia was on probation and his whereabouts were being electronically monitored. The monitoring system showed him in the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue at the time of the shooting.

At least two people were inside the home at the time of the attack, according to police records. They were sleeping in the master bedroom, and police investigating the attack recovered two projectiles inside that bedroom. They also found three bullet holes in the home and five .45-caliber shell casings.

One of the people who were at the home told investigators that Garcia was angry at his ex-girlfriend and shot at the house because he thought she was inside, the complaints state.

On Feb. 9, Garcia also allegedly admitted to the shooting on social media, and police found images of Garcia with firearms when they searched an Apple iCloud account as part of the investigation, according to the complaints.

The police also accused Garcia of posting at least one of the sex videos on social media without the child being aware of the posting, according to the complaint.

Reidel ordered a pre-sentence investigation for the December sentencing, according to court records.

Such investigations are meant to develop a background report on the person to be sentenced. Its purpose is to assist a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.

Garcia would have to post a $25,000 cash-only bond to be released, according to court records.

Jail records show he was being held outside of Scott County as of Monday, but no indication is given as to where he is being held.