SWISHER, Iowa — A Moline man is accused of crashing into two state trooper vehicles during a chase Sunday night.
Kelston J. Bogguess, 30, of Moline, was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 380 near Swisher, Iowa, around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Iowa State Patrol and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Bogguess was driving 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. He initially stopped but took off after a deputy stepped out of his squad car, authorities said.
A chase ensued, with Bogguess’ vehicle reaching 109 mph, with the State Patrol joining in.
When the pursuit continued on Interstate 80, Bogguess intentionally hit a state trooper’s vehicle, the State Patrol said.
Bogguess eventually lost control, and his vehicle hit another trooper’s vehicle before spinning out and hitting a cable barrier, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office said Bogguess told a deputy he had drunk a six-pack of beer while driving, authorities said.
Bogguess was hospitalized and faces charges of eluding, a Class D felony, and drunken driving, a serious misdemeanor.
No troopers or deputies were injured during the chase, authorities said.