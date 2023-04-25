The Moline man who went missing Saturday night is almost home.

Noel Cornejo was located around 4 p.m. Monday at an Interstate-80 rest area outside Iowa City, almost 70 miles from his home. As of Tuesday morning, the 26-year-old father of two had no idea how he got there, his mother said.

Cornejo was recovering in a hospital Tuesday.

Sherry Lopez, his mother, tried to fill in some of the blanks.

"No one knows exactly how he got there, but it appears he may have traveled there by foot," Lopez said. "A maintenance worker let him use a phone to call me. He doesn’t remember very much. He has a large laceration on his head, scrapes and bruises and was very jaundice and dehydrated."

Cornejo was dropped off at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near the corner of 4th Avenue and 34th Street in Moline by his sister. Witnesses said he headed toward River Drive.

He has struggled with mental illness and, more recently, paranoia, his mom said. He thought, "police were after him," Lopez said. He also battles a condition he has had since birth.

"Noel has a health condition called Gilbert's disease and hereditary spherocytosis, which causes extreme jaundice," she said, adding that doctors began to explain Cornejo's recent behaviors after he was admitted to a hospital Monday.

"His bilirubin was higher than it’s ever been, which apparently created toxicity in his blood stream, causing the confusion," she said. "As it was explained to me, the high bilirubin and liver’s inability to process at such a high level causes ammonia to be released into the blood stream, which can result in paranoia and temporary psychosis like Noel experienced.

"Noel was not under the influence of any drugs, and no other drugs were found in his system. We were never told this condition could cause an episode like this if elevated, but the understanding of his conditions has evolved over the last 20 years."

She left the hospital around midnight Tuesday and, "Noel was Noel again," she said. "He was very surprised to hear how many people were worried and cared for him. I’m sure when he has phone/internet access he will check his messenger and social media platforms and be even more mind blown."

Her son's attention, meanwhile, has turned to finding his prized cellphone. It is believed he lost it somewhere in Moline. It's a blue iPhone12 Pro Max with a light blue-and-violet phone case.

"We are hoping he may be able to remember where he last had it later, if he retraces his steps," Lopez said. "It contained every picture he had taken of his daughter since her birth and videos of his kids, and it’s very upsetting to him that he lost it."

Lopez said she wanted to thank "so many people," saying the support shown on social media and in person was something she'll never forget.

"This community was amazing, and the Moline Police Department went above and beyond," she said. "I want to say thank you to Detective Michael Griffin of the Moline Police Department, Sergeant (Chris) Pickens and Sergeant (Sharmaine) Harris-Howell and all the rest for their compassion and professionalism during this time.

"There will never be enough words to express our gratitude."