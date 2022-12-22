Moline man sentenced in Scott County sex case

A Moline man accused of committing sex crimes against a child and shooting at a house must serve up to 10 years in an Iowa prison.

Domingo T. Garcia, 19, shot an occupied home on Feb. 8 in the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue in Davenport, the Davenport Police Department alleged in initial complaints filed in Scott County. At the time, Garcia was a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

During the investigation, police searched Garcia’s Apple iPhone and found about 15 videos that showed him engaging in sex acts with a child, according to the complaints. Investigators identified the child, who was 14 at the time the complaints were filed.

District Court Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Garcia to up to 10 years each on one charge of lascivious acts with a child and another of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to court records. The judge also sentenced Garcia to up to five years on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentences are concurrent, which means Garcia will serve them at the same time, rather than back to back. Court records state he will also receive credit for the time he has served in the Scott County Jail.

Werling, however, also ruled that Garcia must remain on supervised release and on the sex offender registry for life, court records state.

A presentence investigation was performed on Garcia ahead of sentencing, according to court records.

The reports developed from such investigations are designed to assist judges in determining appropriate sentences.

The sentencing hearing was Dec. 16.

Garcia first faced five charges: third-degree sexual abuse, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court records.

The charges to which he pleaded were the result of an agreement Garcia reached with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the shooting, police records show, Garcia was on probation and his whereabouts were being electronically monitored. The monitoring system showed him in the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue at the time of the shooting.

At least two people were inside the home at the time of the attack, according to police records. They were sleeping in the master bedroom, and police investigating the attack recovered two projectiles inside that bedroom. They also found three bullet holes in the home and five .45-caliber shell casings.

One of the people at the home told investigators that Garcia was angry at his ex-girlfriend and shot at the house because he thought she was inside, the complaints state.

On Feb. 9, Garcia also allegedly admitted to the shooting on social media, and police found images of Garcia with firearms when they searched an Apple iCloud account as part of the investigation, according to the complaints.

The police also accused Garcia of posting at least one of the sex videos on social media without the child being aware of the posting, according to the complaint.