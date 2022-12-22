Moline may change portions of 12th Avenue for safety

Wheels are turning in Moline to reconfigure 12th Avenue between 27th and 41st streets to make the stretch safer for pedestrians and bicycles.

The city's engineering department is proposing to reconfigure 12th Avenue to a three-lane road — one lane going each direction and a center turn lane. The reconfiguration would include a bike lane going in each direction with the flow of traffic.

Hector Lareau, who lives on 12th Avenue along the proposed reconfiguration, said the main concern he had heard from those who oppose the plan was the loss of on-street parking.

He said he was approached by people canvassing for signatures who opposed the reconfiguration. By the end of the conversation, Lareau said, all agreed the roadway should be narrowed to help reduce speeding and provide extra safety for pedestrians.

"I think the idea of making the street safe for all users is something that people can get on board with if they stop and think about those things," Lareau said.

He said he bicycles along 12th Avenue frequently and, as it was right now, vehicle speed made it unsafe.

Some drivers have shouted at him to get off the road or incorrectly advising he ride against traffic, he said. But in Illinois, it is illegal to ride on or along the sidewalk, and cyclists are advised to ride with the flow of traffic.

A presentation on the operations and safety of the proposed reconfiguration was presented to residents in early December. The presentation highlighted how the modifications would improve bike and pedestrian safety and possibly reduce speed.

Fourth Ward Alderman Matt Timion said the modifications would make it safer for everyone and that the bike lanes were just a bonus to the proposed change.

"As it currently is, it is not safe to ride specifically around that area because there are no dedicated lanes," Timion said. "I'm consistently needing to compete with the cars in terms of who gets priority over the space."

Traffic lanes along 12th Avenue change from one lane to two in areas, with on-street parking beginning at the four-way stop at 34th Street and 12th Avenue. Along the side of the road, close to the curb, there is a biking symbol, but there are no dedicated lines emphasizing that the road is to be shared with bikers.

The posted speed limit on 12th Avenue is 30 mph, with the average speed of drivers at 34 mph, according to the presentation. Another issue that was highlighted during the presentation was the narrow buffer between the road and the sidewalk.

Lareau said in the winter he would see kids walking to school in the street because the sidewalks were slick and covered in snow. The area needs a wider separation between the road and sidewalk, he said.

The City Council must review and approve the proposed reconfiguration and modify the parking ordinances before the proposal can move forward. If it is approved, the modifications can begin as early as summer 2023.