Moline mayor: Time has run out for Western Illinois University

Two weeks after officials in Moline disclosed they have been in talks with state universities that might perform better on the riverfront than Western Illinois University, the mayor now says WIU's time is up.

In a written statement, Mayor Stephanie Acri said she met Tuesday with Western's new president, Guiyou Huang, who asked for more time to "make things right with Moline."

She listed examples of growth opportunities that WIU has not acted upon and said the university has broken promises they made that were geared toward growth, including failing to make investments in the riverfront campus.

"I informed the president that Moline could not afford any more time to wait," Acri wrote. "As Moline looks to recover from the global pandemic's devastating economic impact and prepare for development following completion of the I-74 Bridge project, we can't be led down a path of broken promises for one more day."

Among the disappointments, she said, is the promise WIU made to achieve a Quad-Cities campus enrollment of 3,000 students. It has enrolled only 168 students ("with just four freshmen") for the spring semester.