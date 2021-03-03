Moline mayor: Time has run out for Western Illinois University

Two weeks after officials in Moline disclosed they have been in talks with state universities that might perform better on the riverfront than Western Illinois University, the mayor now says WIU's time is up.
In a written statement, Mayor Stephanie Acri said she met Tuesday with Western's new president, Guiyou Huang, who asked for more time to "make things right with Moline."
She listed examples of growth opportunities that WIU has not acted upon and said the university has broken promises they made that were geared toward growth, including failing to make investments in the riverfront campus.
"I informed the president that Moline could not afford any more time to wait," Acri wrote. "As Moline looks to recover from the global pandemic's devastating economic impact and prepare for development following completion of the I-74 Bridge project, we can't be led down a path of broken promises for one more day."
Among the disappointments, she said, is the promise WIU made to achieve a Quad-Cities campus enrollment of 3,000 students. It has enrolled only 168 students ("with just four freshmen") for the spring semester.
Acri first publicly revealed her concerns with WIU in a letter to Huang on Feb. 16. In it, she responded to the new university president's letter to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, which indicated he had been made aware of discussions in the city to possibly transfer the riverfront campus to another public university.
The mayor responded by saying she already had made Huang aware of her concerns and the concerns of others that WIU decisions have "hurt Moline's economy."
The next day, Quad Cities Chamber president and CEO, Paul Rumler, disclosed that he has spoken with other state universities about the possibility of bringing their four-year programs to Moline.
Asked Wednesday why neither official disclosed the ongoing problems to the public until two weeks ago, Acri declined to comment.
"At this time, I don’t have anything to add beyond the statement I issued," Acri wrote.