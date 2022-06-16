Moline Mayor to host monthly 'Move with the Mayor' walks

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is hosting monthly "Move with the Mayor" walks in an effort to meet residents while promoting the importance of an active lifestyle.

According to the news release, walks will be 30 minutes and held in different parts of the city. The first walk will be at Prospect Park on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 a.m. Those interested in walking will meet the Rayapati at the lower level of Prospect Park Pavilion.

"I am looking forward to meeting and talking with Moline residents and promoting the importance of an active lifestyle for healthy living," Rayapati said in a statement.

Rayapati will be hosting walks on July 14 at Ben Butterworth Parkway, Aug. 11 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sept. 8 at Riverside Cemetery and Oct. 29 at Sylvan Island.

In the event of inclement weather, walks will be re-scheduled for another date.

