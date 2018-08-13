Whether it was a helping hand, guidance, a laugh or a meal, Steve Etheridge could provide.
F. Steven Etheridge, who had led Moline's police and fire departments and served as the city administrator, died Sunday, according to the Moline Police Department. He was hired in 1975, and served as its chief from 1990 through early 2005.
He was 66 years old.
Stan Leach said he worked with Etheridge after becoming mayor. He described him as an excellent administrator and head of the Moline's public safety departments. He was someone on whom Leach could bounce ideas.
"He told you not what you wanted to hear, but what you ought to hear," Leach said Monday.
Etheridge was always a step ahead, but people could always trust what he said, Leach said.
Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock joined the department when Etheridge was chief. When Hitchcock started, officers were still doing paper reports. Etheridge helped bring about computerized reports and got a new radio system for the department.
Etheridge also helped establish community policing philosophy in the department, including the department's various substations, in Moline, Hitchcock said.
"He was a really good chief," Hitchcock said. "He had vision and he wasn't afraid to act on it."
Even so, Etheridge was approachable, he said. People could come to him, and it is a trait Hitchcock said he tries to emulate as chief.
Leach said Etheridge also worked to improve the department's diversity.
His biggest success was his ability to work with people, Don Welvaert, another former Moline mayor who was an alderman when he worked with Etheridge.
He also started the process that would lead to the new Moline police station, Welvaert said.
"He saw it through just about to the end," Welvaert said.
Moline Alderman Mike Waldron, 7th Ward, said Etheridge was a mentor when Waldron became a Moline city department head.
From Etheridge, Waldron said he learned to respect the elected officials as policy makers as well as the employees, from janitor to city administrator.
Etheridge always wanted the best for his officers, and Waldron said he worked closely with the chief to ensure the police had good vehicles.
The two former mayors and Etheridge were more than just colleagues. They were part of a group that fishes every year in Canada.
Both men said Etheridge was one of the group's primary cooks on the fishing trips.
Welvaert said Etheridge could cook all kinds of things, and the trip breakfasts ranged from bacon and eggs to waffles.
The former police chief was also a collector, Leach said. One of his interests was tractors — just plain old lawn tractors. Etheridge had a garage full of them.
"He'd fix them up and they'd just sit there," Leach said.
Etheridge died at Trinity Rock Island, according to Moline's Rafferty Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Susan; children; grandchildren; and other relatives.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and of the Moline Jaycees, according to his obituary. He volunteered at the John Deere Classic.
Memorials may be made to the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center and or the Police Benevolent and Protective Association, the obituary states. Condolences may be left at raffertyfunerals.com.