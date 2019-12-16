Moline OKs bid on physical ed project

Moline-Coal Valley School board members on Monday approved a $12.8 million bid with Russell Construction for the physical education facility project at Moline High School.

Board members voted to accept the Russell bid, the lowest compliant bidder on the project. Board member Erin Waldron-Smith was absent for the vote.

According to chief financial officer Dave McDermott, the bid amount is incorporated into the guaranteed maximum price of $12,835,189, which is to include general conditions expenses, allowances, alternates, contingencies and a construction management fee. The project is funded through bond sales, which the district will repay over eight years.

McDermott said with the bid green-lit, work will begin on the project next week when students are on winter break. He said the timing of awarding the bid now allows the project to remain on schedule and within budget, assuming favorable winter and spring conditions. The district hopes to have students using the facility by this time next year.