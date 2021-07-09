Moline, others cities, reimbursed for police during pandemic

As pandemic-relief money approved by Congress continues to find its way into local-government coffers, it is not always clear how it got there.
A $1.8 million payment to Moline supplies one example.
The city turned over its police and fire department payrolls from 2020 to the state of Illinois for reimbursement through federal relief. The standard for reimbursing local governments for COVID-19 costs is for expenses "substantially dedicated to mitigation" of the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, or DCEO, specifically lists payroll expenses for public safety as reimbursable costs, because emergency responders were "substantially dedicated to mitigation" of the virus.
But how?
The DCEO is responsible through its CURES (Coronavirus Remediation Emergency Support) funding to distribute federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) money to local governments.
When a Quad-City resident submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the City of Moline, asking in March how the city's nearly $1.8 million in CURES money was spent, specifically, an attorney replied:
"In recognition of the extraordinary efforts of first responders (and the costs associated with their efforts), the federal government allowed the submission of those COVID-related costs to be applied against the full allotment (of funds)," wrote attorney Derke Price, who no longer works for Moline.
"Accordingly, that is what Moline used the CURES funds for: COVID-related costs of first responders. Even then, it was only a fraction of the actual COVID-related costs for Moline’s first responders."
Price did not explain how police and firefighters were "substantially dedicated to mitigation" of the virus.
Outside of wearing personal-protective equipment and using hand sanitizer and caution — the same as much of the population — emergency responders had little or no role in reducing the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic created additional dangers and concerns for police and fire, because they had to respond to homes and businesses without knowing who may have the virus. But they had no role in enforcing COVID-related restrictions.
In fact, the former mayor of Moline specifically stated that local police had no such authority. And overtime pay for Moline police shows nearly twice as much was paid in overtime during 2019 than in 2020.
According to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, reimbursement orders came from the U.S. Treasury.
"...The (local) government will not have to demonstrate/substantiate that a budgeted public health or public safety employee’s function was a substantially different use," according to the Treasury's guidelines. "As stated in Treasury’s Guidance, within the category of substantially different uses, Treasury has included payroll and benefits expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services, and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID19 public health emergency."
In other words, cities did not have to prove emergency responders were involved in virus mitigation; they simply had to submit their payroll costs.
Keith Verbeke, Moline's finance manager, confirmed the city's emergency responders had no direct role in virus mitigation, but said the city was simply following the state's rules.
"We just basically submitted the entire payroll," he said. "It was just a way to reduce paperwork; satisfy the claim requirements.
"Some of the cities (in Illinois) were frustrated by the grant requirements, making us jump through all this paperwork. Later in the year, we found out all we had to do was release payroll."
He said the state used a third-party auditing firm to approve cities' claims. Those approvals were a way of getting money back into local government budgets that suffered during the pandemic, Verbeke said.
Cities lost considerable revenue, including sales tax that dried up during restaurant and bar closures, along with lost hotel/motel taxes and some retail.
"But there were winners and losers," Verbeke said, referring to some revenue increases that resulted from "explosions" in grocery sales and other sales tax generated by local big-box stores, such as Walmart and Target.
Getting millions of dollars back into municipal coffers was the goal of the pandemic-relief funds, he said, and using public-safety spending was simply a way to achieve that goal.