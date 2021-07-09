Moline, others cities, reimbursed for police during pandemic

"Accordingly, that is what Moline used the CURES funds for: COVID-related costs of first responders. Even then, it was only a fraction of the actual COVID-related costs for Moline’s first responders."

Price did not explain how police and firefighters were "substantially dedicated to mitigation" of the virus.

Outside of wearing personal-protective equipment and using hand sanitizer and caution — the same as much of the population — emergency responders had little or no role in reducing the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic created additional dangers and concerns for police and fire, because they had to respond to homes and businesses without knowing who may have the virus. But they had no role in enforcing COVID-related restrictions.

In fact, the former mayor of Moline specifically stated that local police had no such authority. And overtime pay for Moline police shows nearly twice as much was paid in overtime during 2019 than in 2020.

According to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, reimbursement orders came from the U.S. Treasury.