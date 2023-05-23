Moline Parks and Recreation will continue a fifth year of partnership with Yoga with Daina Marie to offer free, outdoor yoga classes to the community.

Come relax, de-stress and participate in a low-impact workout during the Yoga in the Park series this summer. The free classes are instructed by Daina Lewis and are open to all ages and skill levels.

Participants should bring a mat or towel and water.

The next class will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Peterson Park at 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline.

Due to wet ground conditions, the May class was cancelled and rescheduled for July 29.

The other dates will be Saturdays, July 15, July 29 (week one rescheduled), Aug. 26 and Sept. 16. All of the classes will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Peterson Park.

In the event of inclement weather, a cancellation notice will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/molineparks.

Photos: Yoga in the Park by Moline Parks and Recreation