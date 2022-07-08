 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline parks department hosting popsicles in the park throughout July

In celebration of National Park and Recreation Month, Moline Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting popsicles in the park every Thursday in July. 

The popsicles are free and only one per person. The event will be held at a different park each Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Popsicles in the park will be at Karstens Park July 14th, Stephens Park July 21st, and Browning Park July 28th. 

There will also be giveaways, yard games and handouts each week. 

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and council members proclaimed July 2022 as Parks and Recreation month. The event is sponsored by the Dead Poet's Espresso Ltd. 

