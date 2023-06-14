Moline police and fire departments are urging residents to let the professionals handle the fireworks this summer — especially as the July Fourth holiday approaches.
Most home fireworks are illegal in Illinois. The
Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act makes the possession, transportation, or use of illegal fireworks a Class A misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $2,500 or a year in prison.
Illegal fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, M-100s, M-80s, cherry bombs, firecrackers and helicopters. The use of these types of fireworks without a permit is illegal.
In Moline, the only allowable home fireworks are sparklers, snakes, smoke bombs and snaps.
"Not only is their use illegal, they are also a fire hazard, frighten pets, and can trigger citizens suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder," Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said in a news release.
Police Chief Darren Gault said the police department received more than 100 complaints about firework every year around July 4.
"We understand everyone wants to have fun, but there are dozens of organized fireworks displays free of charge and fun for everyone," Gault said.
Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year.
Red, White, and Boom will take place at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 with viewing areas along the riverfront of downtown Davenport and Rock Island.
East Moline will have fireworks on the Riverfront at River Bend Park on Monday, July 3, and will begin at dusk.
Bettendorf's fireworks are on July 4 at Middle Park. Rain date for fireworks will be Saturday, July 8.
Photos: Red, White and Boom brings many people to Davenport riverfront (July 3, 2022)
Two hours before the fireworks show began, people already were lining the Davenport waterfront for the Red, White and Boom celebration Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Davenport.
Two hours before the fireworks show began, people already were lining the Davenport waterfront for the Red, White and Boom celebration Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Davenport.
Nate Frandsen, left, walks with his daughter JoJo, 5, along the riverfront Sunday evening at River Heritage Park in Davenport
While waiting for the fireworks show, a young girl chases bubbles Sunday evening at River Heritage Park on East River Drive in Davenport
People stake out their territory as they wait in River Heritage Park for fireworks to begin Sunday evening.
Boats head down the Mississippi River on Sunday night. Sitting on boats was a popular place to watch the fireworks.
People sit on the stern of a boat and enjoy a pleasant Sunday evening on the Mississippi River before fireworks begin.
Cora Wynsma, left; Brenda Peters, center; and Joe Wynsma, all of Davenport, enjoy a cold treat after finding a bluff at River Heritage Park.
People on Arsenal Island pick their locations to watch the fireworks.
Christian Gerald, 6, (in the yellow shirt) of Richmond, Va., waits for Sunday's fireworks show.
Ethan Gerald, left, 7, of Richmond, Va., and Nadia Ismail, 2, of Davenport wait for the fireworks.
Eliana Gerald, 1 1/2, of Richmond, Va., walks along the waterfront path before the fireworks begin Sunday evening in Davenport.
Two-year-old Aden Lenzendorf of Davenport sits in a covered wagon with brother Aaron, 5, behind him and their father Seth Lenzendorf sitting on a riverfront bench Sunday evening along the Mississippi River at River Heritage Park.
A boat heads down the Mississippi River on Sunday evening.
Neveah Scheeper of DeWitt waits with family members for Sunday's fireworks. Members of her party were excited to let people know that Kids for Vets will have a lemonade stand from 9 to noon on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 506 7th St. in DeWitt, just half a block the Fourth of July parade route.
A boat finds a spot on the water for watching fireworks.
Spectators find a spot at the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus building where they can watch fireworks.
People spread out along the riverfront walkway at River Heritage Park in Davenport as they prepare to watch the fireworks show.
Barb Legeyt, a Connecticut native now living in Davenport, gives her dog, Addy, a kiss as they sit on the grass at River Heritage Park and wait for fireworks.
Barb Legeyt and Addy, her dog who is around 3 years old, wait for the fireworks to begin.
A family uses its truck bed as its vantage point for the Red, White and Boom fireworks on Sunday night.
A personal fireworks display is set off Sunday evening along the bike path of River Heritage Park as spectators arrive to watch Red, White and Boom fireworks get shot off a barge between the Government and Centennial bridges.
A personal fireworks display is set off Sunday evening along the bike path of River Heritage Park as spectators arrive to watch Red, White and Boom fireworks get shot off a barge between the Government and Centennial bridges.
Meghan, left, and Mackenzie, 6, Connour of Davenport wait for the fireworks.
Becky Conger, left, holds 1 11/12-years-old Jayden Amegatse as they get ready to watch fireworks with Yao Amegatse of Davenport.
Spectators gather on a patch of high ground at River Heritage Park.
Boaters settle in to watch the fireworks from a spot in the Mississippi River between River Heritage Park in Davenport at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Boats gather on the Mississippi River before the Red, White and Boom fireworks.
Spectators prepare for fireworks as they line up in the parking lot of the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus building at 500 E. 3rd St. in Davenport.
Traffic moves along at the intersection of East 3rd St. and River Drive on Sunday evening in Davenport.
A girl has fun with sparklers as she waits for the fireworks to begin.
A girl has fun with sparklers as she waits for the fireworks to begin.
A girl has fun with sparklers as she waits for the fireworks to begin.
A girl has fun with sparklers as she waits for the fireworks to begin.
Girls play with sparklers Sunday at River Heritage Park in Davenport as they wait for Red, White and Boom to begin.
The Davenport skyline.
Spectators on the Davenport Skybridge take in a view of the Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park as they wait for the Fourth of July fireworks to begin.
Spectators on the Davenport Skybridge take in a view of the Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park as they wait for the fireworks to begin.
Spectators on the Davenport Skybridge take in a view of the Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park as they wait for the fireworks to begin.
People stand on the Davenport Skybridge awaiting the fireworks show.
Before Red, White and Boom begins, individuals throughout Davenport and Rock Island shoot off their own fireworks.
A barge that will be the launching point for the Red, White and Boom fireworks sits in the Mississippi River.
People lineup along the riverfront in Davenport to watch fireworks.
Fireworks can be seen on the Rock Island skyline.
Before Red, White and Boom begins, individuals throughout Davenport and Rock Island shoot off their own fireworks.
Before Red, White and Boom begins, individuals throughout Davenport and Rock Island shoot off their own fireworks.
As darkness sets in, a girl plays with a sparkler before the fireworks begin.
Before Red, White and Boom begins, individuals throughout Davenport and Rock Island shoot off their own fireworks.
Before Red, White and Boom begins, individuals in Davenport shoot off their own fireworks.
Before Red, White and Boom begins, individuals in Davenport shoot off their own fireworks.
Before Red, White and Boom begins, individuals in Davenport shoot off their own fireworks.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst and are reflected off the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Fireworks burst Sunday night, July 3, 2022, during Red, White and Boom over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
