Moline police and fire departments are urging residents to let the professionals handle the fireworks this summer — especially as the July Fourth holiday approaches.

Most home fireworks are illegal in Illinois. The Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act makes the possession, transportation, or use of illegal fireworks a Class A misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $2,500 or a year in prison.

Illegal fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, M-100s, M-80s, cherry bombs, firecrackers and helicopters. The use of these types of fireworks without a permit is illegal.

In Moline, the only allowable home fireworks are sparklers, snakes, smoke bombs and snaps.

"Not only is their use illegal, they are also a fire hazard, frighten pets, and can trigger citizens suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder," Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said in a news release.

Police Chief Darren Gault said the police department received more than 100 complaints about firework every year around July 4.

"We understand everyone wants to have fun, but there are dozens of organized fireworks displays free of charge and fun for everyone," Gault said.

Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year. Red, White, and Boom will take place at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 with viewing areas along the riverfront of downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

East Moline will have fireworks on the Riverfront at River Bend Park on Monday, July 3, and will begin at dusk.

Bettendorf's fireworks are on July 4 at Middle Park. Rain date for fireworks will be Saturday, July 8.

Photos: Red, White and Boom brings many people to Davenport riverfront (July 3, 2022)