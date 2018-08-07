The Moline Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a teenager who has gone missing.
The family of Adrianna Downum, 17, of Moline, has not heard from her since July 30, when she left home, according to a police department news release. Investigators do not believe the incident is criminal and are trying to help family communicate with Downum.
When last seen, Downum’s hair was in a pony tail, and she was wearing a red shirt and maroon sweat pants, police said.
People with information are asked to call police at 309-524-2140.
Anyone who does not wish to speak with police directly can contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”