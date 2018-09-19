The two Moline police captains placed on leave after the chief was charged with drunken driving will return to work Thursday.
City Administrator Doug Maxeiner announced in a news release Wednesday that captains Trevor Fisk and Brian Johnson would return to full duty "for the best interests of the operations of the Police Department."
Chief John Hitchcock remains on paid leave. He was charged with drunken driving Sept. 7, after he was stopped by Iowa State Police for speeding and driving erratically along Highway 61 in Eldridge. The captains were in the vehicle, but were not cited or charged. All three were taking a vacation day, according to city records.
Maxeiner said disciplinary action against the captains, if warranted, would be enacted after the investigation is complete, and reviewed by the city administrator and city attorney. He said that should be by Oct. 1. The investigation into Hitchcock's role is ongoing, and a completion date has not been identified, he said.
The city has not yet received an incident report from the state police, but continues its investigation, Maxeiner said. He added it "will be handled according to state and federal law, including the Uniform Peace Officers’ Disciplinary Act, to ensure proper procedures are followed and to ensure due process for the involved officers."
Lt. Dave Gass has been serving as Acting Chief, and will do so until further notice, Maxeiner said.