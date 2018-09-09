Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock was cited Friday for OWI and speeding after an Iowa State Patrol trooper stopped him Friday evening.
The stop, for speeding, was around 6 p.m. Friday on Highway 61 in Scott County, state patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig said, though he could not provide the exact location early Sunday afternoon. As a result, Hitchcock was cited for OWI, first offense, and speeding.
Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said Sunday afternoon that Hitchcock was on paid administrative leave while the city conducts an investigation to determine if there will be disciplinary action, and, if so, to what extent.
He said he had not yet seen a copy of any reports or charges related to the case, and Moline was expecting to get more information from the state patrol on Monday.
The city will bring in an outside firm to conduct the investigation because doing it internally would not be appropriate, Maxeiner said.
Hitchcock reported the incident to him Saturday morning, Maxeiner said. The chief told Maxeiner he was in his personal vehicle at the time, and that the charges as described were serious enough to initiate the administrative leave.
Maxeiner did not describe the charges in further detail.