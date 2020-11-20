Moline Police Chief Gault certified by Illinois Association of Police Chiefs

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police by designating him as a certified police chief through their program.
Gault is among 148 chiefs who have been certified in the state since the program originated in 1998, with only 78 currently active. The designation means Gault has met the highest standards of competency and conduct for his profession.
To be eligible for certification, candidates must have at least 10 years experience and meet the ILACP’s criteria for experience, education, professional membership and community involvement.
"We are very proud that Chief Gault leads our police department," said Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags. "He has displayed a clear understanding of the issues we face in the community and leads an ever increasingly diverse and highly trained department."
In the first phase of the certification process, candidates must demonstrate extensive law enforcement experience. That includes command and executive posts, a solid educational background of continuing education and training, and active participation in professional and community organizations.
After passing the first phase, candidates are allowed to proceed with the certification examination, which tests their knowledge of managerial and policing concepts, law and leading cases, and budgeting principles. Candidates then face a panel of their peers, consisting of two active or retired Illinois police chiefs and a current or retired college professor.
During the interview portion, the panel interviews the candidate in the areas of leadership, management, public relations, verbal communication and ethics.
According to the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the primary goal of the Police Chief Certification Program is "to contribute substantially to enhancing police chief professionalism in the state of Illinois."
