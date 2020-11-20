Moline Police Chief Gault certified by Illinois Association of Police Chiefs

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police by designating him as a certified police chief through their program.

Gault is among 148 chiefs who have been certified in the state since the program originated in 1998, with only 78 currently active. The designation means Gault has met the highest standards of competency and conduct for his profession.

To be eligible for certification, candidates must have at least 10 years experience and meet the ILACP’s criteria for experience, education, professional membership and community involvement.

"We are very proud that Chief Gault leads our police department," said Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags. "He has displayed a clear understanding of the issues we face in the community and leads an ever increasingly diverse and highly trained department."