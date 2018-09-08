Moline’s top cop has been placed on administrative leave after he was apparently cited in Iowa for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the city.
Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock was stopped Friday evening in his personal vehicle, according to the release. The city did not disclose the exact nature of the charges, saying those details are “unknown at this time.”
A citation filed with Scott County District Court shows the chief was cited for speeding in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. No additional information was immediately available from authorities late Saturday.
Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said in a statement the city was investigating the incident, and described the chief’s administrative leave as “standard practice.” He also said Moline Police Lt. David Gass has been appointed to acting chief for the time being.