Moline police complete investigation into racist video involving Moline football players

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said Saturday that the department's investigation into a video depicting a racist scene involving a Moline High School football player in a locker room was complete and the information had been given to Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal for review.

Gault said detectives, "conducted interviews all day on Saturday with multiple student-athletes, coaches and staff of Moline High School."

"Detectives have identified all the athletes who were involved in the incident and the circumstances surrounding the video.

"Those involved are fellow high school football teammates," he said. "They are also individuals of both different and similar races to the victim. The students directly involved in the video are all friends.

"Regardless of these facts, we all agree that this is a disgusting way to treat a fellow teammate, a fellow human being and most certainly a friend," Gault said.

The school district has been given an initial summary of the police investigation, he added. The district will conduct a separate investigation for any school code violations or district policies.