Moline police confirm officer fatally strikes teen cyclist

The officer driving the squad car has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"This is an extraordinarily tragic and difficult loss of life," Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said in a news release. "Our deepest sympathies are conveyed to the family during this difficult time. Words cannot describe this situation. We ask that the public keep everyone involved in their thoughts and prayers."

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati also issued a statement Tuesday night:

"The City of Moline mourns the loss of life in a tragic event that occurred this afternoon. As Mayor of Moline my thoughts are with everyone involved in this situation. Unexpected tragedies do occur. May we hug our loved ones tighter this evening as we are reminded of the unpredictability this world often hands us.

"Our community will get through this difficult time together. For now we need to let the investigation into this event take its course. The city of Moline Police Chief Gault will work with the Illinois State Police to ensure full cooperation into the investigation."

— Anthony Watt contributed to this report

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0