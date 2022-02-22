 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline Police Department details how federal school safety grant will be used

The Moline Police Department provided more detail Tuesday about how a recently awarded federal grant will be used in an effort to improve school security.

The $111,744 grant is part of a $3,048,982 pool from the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a news release issued in January by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. The funds can be used for a range of efforts, including training for police officers and acquiring communications systems that quickly notify police of a school emergency.

In a release, the police department said it will use a portion of the money to install 18 exterior security cameras at intersections near 12 different Moline-Coal Valley School District schools.

The school district will use a portion of the money to buy Omnilert, a notification system specialized for use during emergencies, the release states.

The department will receive the majority of the funds – $99,503, the release states. The district, $12,241. Both must provide a 25% monetary contribution to their projects’ cost.

The schools near which cameras will be installed are:

– Butterworth Elementary

– Franklin Elementary

– Jane Addams Elementary

– Hamilton Elementary

– Lincoln-Irving Elementary

– Logan Elementary,

– Washington Elementary

– Willard Elementary

– Roosevelt Elementary

– John Deere Middle School

– Wilson Middle School

– Moline High School

– Seton Catholic School

