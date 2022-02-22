Moline Police Department details how federal school safety grant will be used

The Moline Police Department provided more detail Tuesday about how a recently awarded federal grant will be used in an effort to improve school security.
The $111,744 grant is part of a $3,048,982 pool from the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a news release issued in January by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. The funds can be used for a range of efforts, including training for police officers and acquiring communications systems that quickly notify police of a school emergency.
In a release, the police department said it will use a portion of the money to install 18 exterior security cameras at intersections near 12 different Moline-Coal Valley School District schools.
The school district will use a portion of the money to buy Omnilert, a notification system specialized for use during emergencies, the release states.
The department will receive the majority of the funds – $99,503, the release states. The district, $12,241. Both must provide a 25% monetary contribution to their projects’ cost.
The schools near which cameras will be installed are:
– Butterworth Elementary
– Franklin Elementary
– Jane Addams Elementary
– Hamilton Elementary
– Lincoln-Irving Elementary
– Logan Elementary,
– Washington Elementary
– Willard Elementary
– Roosevelt Elementary
– John Deere Middle School
– Wilson Middle School
– Moline High School
– Seton Catholic School