 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who are sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Moline Police Department investigating crash along John Deere Road

  • Updated
  • 0
siren3

The Moline Police Department is on the scene of a serious crash with injuries at 53rd Street and John Deere Road. 

According to a Facebook post from the Moline Police Department, the crash happened a little after 8 a.m.

The police department is investigating the crash and is urging drivers to find an alternate route since the crash has led to John Deere Road between 53rd Street and 41st Street being closed until further notice. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News