Moline Police Department investigating crash along John Deere Road

The Moline Police Department is on the scene of a serious crash with injuries at 53rd Street and John Deere Road.

According to a Facebook post from the Moline Police Department, the crash happened a little after 8 a.m.

The police department is investigating the crash and is urging drivers to find an alternate route since the crash has led to John Deere Road between 53rd Street and 41st Street being closed until further notice.