Moline Police Department investigating fatal crash along John Deere Road

A 20-year-old Rock Island man died Wednesday because of injuries he suffered during a traffic collision in Moline.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 53rd Street and John Deere Road, according to the Moline Police Department. Investigators think it occurred when a Chevrolet Cruze traveling south on 53rd Street entered the intersection and was hit in the driver’s side door by a westbound Kia Stinger on John Deere Road.

The 20-year-old was the driver of the Chevrolet, according to the police department, which said his identity would be released by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said about 12:30 p.m. that the release was still pending and dependent on family notification.

Witnesses have told police the Kia had a green light, while the Chevrolet had a red light, the department said.