Moline Police Department seeking accreditation

The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment for accreditation and is inviting the public to provide input on the police department.

Accreditation is an ongoing review process where agencies evaluate policy, procedure, and compliance against already established criteria. The on-site assessment will evaluate 69 professional standards in the areas of administration, operations, personnel, and training.

Police Chief Darren Gault, along with the accreditation team, is inviting the public to meet from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave., to voice opinions, experiences, and other information with the accreditation team. Citizens may call 309-524-2113 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 to privately speak with representatives from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Citizens may also email comments to ILEAP@moline.il.us.

Trained assessors from the ILEAP team will conduct on-site assessments of the police department Monday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The assessors from peer agencies across Illinois will conduct inspections, file reviews, and audits of the police department. They will also examine the department to ensure the city's police department is worthy of accreditation through the ILEAP council.

Accreditation is widely regarded a high standard that can give the public trust that the police department is operating within the established practices and laws.