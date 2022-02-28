Moline police investigating gunfire early Sunday

A fistfight sparked by an argument at a nearby party in Moline ended in gunfire early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called about 5:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4500 block of 4th Avenue for a report of shots being fired, according to a Moline Police Department news release.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, and officers recovered four shell casings at the scene, according to the release.

According to police, before the shooting, there was a quarrel at a nearby party that led to a fistfight between two women. A crowd gathered after the fight ended and someone fired a gun, causing that crowd to run.

A person was injured during the fistfight, but was treated and released without being sent to the hospital, the release states.

The police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department at 309-797-0401. People with information can also provide it to Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.

