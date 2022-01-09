 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline police investigating head-on crash
Moline crash

Moline Police investigate a head-on crash that occurred about 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 36th Avenue near where the roadway turns into 35 Avenue Place. 

 Thomas Geyer

Moline Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 800 block of 36th Avenue near where the roadway turns into 35th Avenue Place. 

The crash occurred at about 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not released details on injuries.

A witness to the crash said he was westbound in the 800 block of 36th Avenue when a westbound SUV passed him a high rate of speed at the bend in the road. The SUV crashed head-on into an oncoming eastbound vehicle.

This story will be updated.

