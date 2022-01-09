Moline police investigating head-on crash

Moline Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 800 block of 36th Avenue near where the roadway turns into 35th Avenue Place.
The crash occurred at about 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
Police have not released details on injuries.
A witness to the crash said he was westbound in the 800 block of 36th Avenue when a westbound SUV passed him a high rate of speed at the bend in the road. The SUV crashed head-on into an oncoming eastbound vehicle.
This story will be updated.
Thomas Geyer
