 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline police investigating head-on fatal crash
0 Comments
topical alert

Moline police investigating head-on fatal crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Moline crash

Moline Police investigate a head-on crash that occurred about 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 36th Avenue near where the roadway turns into 35 Avenue Place. 

 Thomas Geyer

Moline Police are investigating a head-on fatal crash that occurred Sunday in the 800 block of 36th Avenue near where the roadway turns into 35th Avenue Place.The crash occurred at about 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Sunday night that the deceased was a male driver of one of the vehiciles but had no other information.

Police have not released the condition of the other driver.

A witness to the crash said he was westbound in the 800 block of 36th Avenue when a westbound SUV passed him a high rate of speed at the bend in the road. The SUV crashed head-on into an oncoming eastbound vehicle.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
2
3
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fish and the Furious! Israel researchers train goldfish to drive vehicles

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News