Moline police looking at how/when car went into river

An autopsy confirmed the passenger in a vehicle that ended up in the frozen Mississippi River early Sunday in Moline died from drowning.

Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from a vehicle submerged near the shoreline in about 8 feet of water.

The driver, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized.

Meanwhile, police are working to sort out the details of the crash.

"Early investigation points to them taking a wrong turn," Chief Darren Gault said Tuesday. "Why, though, is still being investigated."

The property where the accident occurred is being used by bridge contractor Lunda Construction. The turn into the property is located just east of the River Drive on-ramp to the new westbound bridge.

Police suspect alcohol was a factor, he said, and the two men may have been in a downtown bar before the accident.

Since Moline taverns must close at 3 a.m., several hours are unaccounted for.

"We are trying to close that gap and build a timeline," the chief said.