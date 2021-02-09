 Skip to main content
Moline police looking at how/when car went into river
siren3

An autopsy confirmed the passenger in a vehicle that ended up in the frozen Mississippi River early Sunday in Moline died from drowning.

Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from a vehicle submerged near the shoreline in about 8 feet of water.

The driver, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized.

Meanwhile, police are working to sort out the details of the crash.

"Early investigation points to them taking a wrong turn," Chief Darren Gault said Tuesday. "Why, though, is still being investigated."

The property where the accident occurred is being used by bridge contractor Lunda Construction. The turn into the property is located just east of the River Drive on-ramp to the new westbound bridge.

Police suspect alcohol was a factor, he said, and the two men may have been in a downtown bar before the accident.

Since Moline taverns must close at 3 a.m., several hours are unaccounted for.

"We are trying to close that gap and build a timeline," the chief said.

The accident wasn't discovered until about 6:15 a.m., when a Lunda employee arrived in the parking lot and noticed tire tracks in the snow, a missing barricade and a hole in the ice on the river, police said.

The temperature at that hour was about minus 8, records show, and the National Weather Service indicates that frostbite is likely to result within 10 to 30 minutes of exposure in those conditions. The weather conditions, along with the fact the driver was wet from being in the river, could suggest the crash must have occurred shortly before it was discovered.

 
