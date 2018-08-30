When Moline Police Officer Eric Brown answered a call requesting assistance in July, he found a woman in cardiac arrest and not breathing.
Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock on Tuesday night presented Brown with a distinguished lifesaving award for his actions. This is the second lifesaving award presented to the 22-year veteran of the Moline Police Department.
On Tuesday, Hitchcock told Moline City Council members that, on July 27, a woman who was a passenger in her daughter's vehicle stopped breathing. The daughter pulled into a retailer's parking lot and called 911.
Hitchcock said Brown arrived to find the daughter giving her mother CPR and retrieved an automatic external defibrillator from his patrol car. Brown delivered a shock to the woman as instructed by the AED.
"Officer Brown began five rounds of chest compressions, and continued this until the Moline Fire Department arrived on the scene," Hitchcock said. "The patient was transported to the hospital. At this time, she is doing well and still in recovery.
"The victim's daughter was overjoyed with what happened, and she also wanted to thank the fire department," Hitchcock said. "(The daughter) said it is a miracle, and that Officer Brown is very caring, and very professional. She is confident with his actions that day through CPR, that her mom is still alive."