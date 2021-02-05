Moline police seek public's help locating missing man

The Moline Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing man.
The family of Erik Aalund, 36, has lost contact with him, the police department shared in a Facebook post on Friday.
Aalund is 5-foot-10, weighs around 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information about Aalund's whereabouts should call 911, or Detective Ott at 309-524-2167.
Emily Andersen
