Moline police seek public's help locating missing man
Moline police seek public's help locating missing man

The Moline Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing man.

The family of Erik Aalund, 36, has lost contact with him, the police department shared in a Facebook post on Friday.

Aalund is 5-foot-10, weighs around 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone who has information about Aalund's whereabouts should call 911, or Detective Ott at 309-524-2167.

