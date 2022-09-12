Moline police: Steve Asplund's body found in Missouri

The body of Steve Asplund, a Moline man missing for 28 years, has been found in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river.

Asplund, Moline, was last seen on Jan. 9., 1994, when he went to borrow a caulking gun from a friend. He was reported missing by his fiance on Jan. 10 and investigators found his car parked in Bettendorf to the east of the Interstate 74 bridge.

When they searched the car, police found no evidence of foul play and nothing that hinted at Asplund’s whereabouts, according to previous reporting.

The Moline Police Department announced the news Monday in a press conference.

The family made this statement:

"Thanks to all the media for shining light on Steve’s disappearance today, and over the past 29 years. The news, while bittersweet, will allow us some closure. We’ll still think of Steve every day, and miss him just the same, but these answers will provide comfort to us and his friends.

We would like to thank the hundreds of people who attended the vigils, and helped with searches we did when he first disappeared. The community support and concern has meant a lot to us, and we appreciate it more than we can possibly express.

We ‘d also like to thank the Moline Police Department, and all the detectives who have been involved over the years, but we would especially like to thank Detective Mike Griffin, who's been working with us for many years now. He has stayed in touch and communicated with us even when there wasn’t anything new to report. He’s a good man… and his compassion, and concern for getting us answers has always been obvious. We feel blessed that he became involved in the case.

We would also like to thank the Doctor of Forensic Anthropology for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office, Dr. Lindsay Trammell and Forensic Scientist Aaron Small from the Illinois State Police. Without their assistance we might never have known what happened. Their work will allow us to bring Steve back home, and we thank you for that.

Thanks to everyone for your concern over the years, and know that it has been appreciated."

-Mike Asplund (Steve Asplund's brother)

