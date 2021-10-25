 Skip to main content
Moline police take back 155 pounds of unwanted, expired prescription meds
Moline police take back 155 pounds of unwanted, expired prescription meds

Moline-Police-logo.jpg

Moline Police

 Dispatch/Argus

The Moline Police Department partnered Saturday with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.) to collect six trash bags of unwanted, expired and unused prescription medications. 

The event, held at the Moline Police Department, was part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The 155 pounds of prescription medications will now be destroyed at a facility where it can be done in an environmentally safe manner.

Prescription medicines are a toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets and the environment if they are not disposed of properly.

Quad-City Times​

