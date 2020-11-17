Moline proposes lower tax rate in 2021 budget

The city of Moline is proposing a tax rate of $2.01 in its 2021 budget, a slight decrease from its 2020 rate of $2.05 per $100 of equalized assessed value, or EAV.

The amount equals $2,010 per $100,000 of EAV for a homeowner for the city's portion of property taxes. The city collected $15.9 million in property taxes for fiscal year 2020. The 2021 budget will see a decrease of $100,000 in overall property taxes, with an estimated levy of $15.8 million.

Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags and Finance Director Carol Barnes presented the draft budget to city council members during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.

Barnes said there is enough money available for the library to hire three additional staff members. Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, said it would be a good idea considering the need for additional library assistance as schools move to increased online learning due to COVID-19.

Wendt made a motion for staff to put together a five-year budget for the library and parks and recreation by February.