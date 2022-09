Library patrons can enjoy an evening with bestselling author, Nickolas Butler, at the Moline Public Library on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Butler will read from his newest novel, "Godspeed," and discuss his work. Books will be available for purchase after the presentation.

Butler's other works include, "Shotgun Lovesongs," "Beneath the Bonfire," "The Hearts of Men" and "Little Faith."

For more information, contact the library's information desk at 309-524-2470.