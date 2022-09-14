Moline ready to party, again, next June

The Moline High School marching band plays for the crowd at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A couple dances to the blues and soul of the Blues Rock-It band Friday during Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration on River Drive.
Thomas Geyer
Playing Cornhole with the Army during Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration on Friday.
Thomas Geyer
Moline Police Officer Garrett Tuttle found his spot for watching the crowd aboard this John Deere tractor outside the John Deere Pavilion during Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration on Friday.
Thomas Geyer
Blues Rock-It perform Friday at the Community Stage during Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration being held on River Drive.
Thomas Geyer
Kids try their luck at the U.S. Army's basketball toss Friday during Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Thomas Geyer
Mercado on 5th was held Friday as part of Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration along River Drive.
Thomas Geyer
It was Mercado on 5th along Moline's River Drive on Friday during the city's Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Thomas Geyer
Thomas Geyer
Fans gather at the main stage Friday to listen to the Crooked Cactus Band during Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration on River Drive.
Thomas Geyer
The Crooked Cactus Band opens the entertainment Friday on the main stage for Mercado on 5th during Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration on River Drive.
Thomas Geyer
Gianna Kane a color guard with the Moline High School marching band as they entertain the crowd at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday, Aug. 27, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK, File
Lewis Knudsen performs on the main stage during the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Abbey Taets of Moline dances with her son Nico Taets 2 to the music of Lewis Knudsen at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Becca Johnson of Davenport sings for the crowds of people at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kirsten Sindelar of Rock Island sings for the people at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Jacob Johnson of Orion and Becca Johnson of Davenport sing for the crowds of people at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kirsten Sindelar of Rock Island sings for the people at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Henrick Senne of Davenport sings for the crowd during the Spotlight Theatre entertainment at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kelsey Jeffrey of Moline with her children Tallulah Depaolis 4, left, Sibyll Depaolis 2 and Arabelle Depaolis listen to the various singers at the Spotlight Theatre at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People listen to music being played by the Moline High School marching band at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School marching band plays for the crowd.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Willow Belser, 3, and Jameson Belser, 6, of Port Byron have fun behind the wheel of a Moline city garbage truck during the Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River Drive in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Hudson Passini 10 of Moline inside the drivers seat of the Combination sewer cleaning and vacuum excavator truck from the City of Moline on display during the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People listen to the music being played by the Moline High School marching band at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Nadya Herrera plays the trombone in the Moline High School marching band.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Nadya Herrera plays the trombone in the Moline High School marching band as the band entertains the crowd at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Ringing the bell in the 1955 American LaFrance fire truck Charlie Fanello of Rock Island as he take part in the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Lucy Humphrey 7 of Moline spins the game wheel at the Community and Economic Development booth at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River drive Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Irene Munoz watches as Lucy Humphrey, 7, of Moline spins the game wheel at the Community and Economic Development booth Saturday at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River Drive in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Gianna Kane, a color guard member with the Moline High School marching band, helps entertain the crowd Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River Drive in Moline.
Moline is ready to put their party hats and dancing shoes on again.
The city is planning to hold an annual festival following the success of the Sesquicentennial Celebration that was held at the end of August. The city is tentatively planning to have the festival in June 2023.
City Administrator Bob Vitas said the festival will be a two-day event and will more than likely be held in the evening rather than an entire day.
"We are looking at a smaller, scaled-down event," Vitas said. "(It) will not be to the scale of this last party."
Vitas said the budget for the festival will be smaller compared to the Sesquicentennial budget.
To help cover the costs of the festival, the city can apply for a grant through Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Council members approved the resolution in a 6-1 vote authorizing city staff to apply for a $100,000 Tourism Attractions and Festivals grant since the deadline for the grant is Sept. 23.
But a few aldermen raised concern about how the festival — even with the grant — would impact the budget.
Seventh Ward Ald. Michael Waldron, the lone no vote, asked if the grant would cover most of the cost. Vitas said it will be a matching grant and that it could be more or less depending on how much the city raises from potential sponsorships along with any funds the city adopts for the festival. In the resolution document, it states that the city will commit $100,000 of funding for any costs that are not covered by the potential grant.
Second Ward Ald. Alvaro Macias said the want for another party is there from the community and that he is all for supporting another festival even before funds can be set in stone.
"It was a success," Macias said. "There was plenty of sponsors and I'm sure we could have gotten even more."
Since the application deadline is due before the budget will be determined for the festival, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said she made it clear to Vitas that city staff will need to put together a formal report on the impact of the Moline 150.
The study should be forthcoming at the Sept. 27 council meeting.
Photos: Moline Sesquicentennial celebration on River Drive in Moline.
Slated to begin next week, the City of Moline has released the 150th birthday celebration schedule. The week-long celebration will feature historic trolley rides, food and beer from more than a dozen venders, and music and art festivals taking place during the evenings from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27.
An East Moline family was prepared to serve a big crowd out of their taco truck Saturday at the Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. At the last minute, they were uninvited. But the Quad-City food-and-bar community bailed them out and their tacos sold out too.
