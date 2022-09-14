 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline ready to party, again, next June

  • Updated
Moline is ready to put their party hats and dancing shoes on again. 

The city is planning to hold an annual festival following the success of the Sesquicentennial Celebration that was held at the end of August. The city is tentatively planning to have the festival in June 2023. 

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the festival will be a two-day event and will more than likely be held in the evening rather than an entire day. 

"We are looking at a smaller, scaled-down event," Vitas said. "(It) will not be to the scale of this last party." 

Vitas said the budget for the festival will be smaller compared to the Sesquicentennial budget. 

To help cover the costs of the festival, the city can apply for a grant through Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Council members approved the resolution in a 6-1 vote authorizing city staff to apply for a $100,000 Tourism Attractions and Festivals grant since the deadline for the grant is Sept. 23. 

But a few aldermen raised concern about how the festival — even with the grant — would impact the budget. 

Seventh Ward Ald. Michael Waldron, the lone no vote, asked if the grant would cover most of the cost. Vitas said it will be a matching grant and that it could be more or less depending on how much the city raises from potential sponsorships along with any funds the city adopts for the festival. In the resolution document, it states that the city will commit $100,000 of funding for any costs that are not covered by the potential grant.

Second Ward Ald. Alvaro Macias said the want for another party is there from the community and that he is all for supporting another festival even before funds can be set in stone. 

"It was a success," Macias said. "There was plenty of sponsors and I'm sure we could have gotten even more." 

Since the application deadline is due before the budget will be determined for the festival, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said she made it clear to Vitas that city staff will need to put together a formal report on the impact of the Moline 150.

The study should be forthcoming at the Sept. 27 council meeting. 

Related to this story

Moline releases schedule for weeklong Sesquicentennial Celebration

Moline releases schedule for weeklong Sesquicentennial Celebration

Slated to begin next week, the City of Moline has released the 150th birthday celebration schedule. The week-long celebration will feature historic trolley rides, food and beer from more than a dozen venders, and music and art festivals taking place during the evenings from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27. 

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

An East Moline family was prepared to serve a big crowd out of their taco truck Saturday at the Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. At the last minute, they were uninvited. But the Quad-City food-and-bar community bailed them out and their tacos sold out too.

