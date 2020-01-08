Moline real estate rental company settles with U.S. EPA over lead-based paint disclosure

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Selby Enterprises of Moline have come to an agreement over the company’s alleged failure to properly inform tenants at two of its Davenport residential properties of the presence of lead paint.

According to a news release issued by the EPA, Selby Enterprises, a property rental company, will pay a penalty of $1,503 and complete an environmentally beneficial project for its violations of the Real Estate Notification and Disclosure Rules under the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

Selby also had agreed to complete a project that includes abatement and clearance testing of lead-based paint at a Davenport house built in 1905, through a certified lead abatement contractor and risk assessor at a cost of $14,250.

The abatement contractor will replace 12 pre-1978 wooden windows that have deteriorating lead paint with Energy Star vinyl replacement windows.

The disclosure rule requires sellers and lessors of pre-1978 homes to provide prospective homebuyers and tenants with a federal brochure about lead-based paint, as well as any information known about lead-based paint in the home. They also must provide a warning statement about the potential dangers of lead-based paint.