Moline receives federal grant to help pay for sidewalk improvements around Lincoln-Irving School

A $250,000 grant from the federal Safe Routes to School program will help pay for sidewalk improvements around Moline’s Lincoln-Irving School by 2024, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

Located at 1015 16th Ave., the grant will help to upgrade existing sidewalks on 10th Street and 16th Avenue, as well as improve sidewalk ramps and crosswalks.

Traffic signals on 16th Avenue also will be upgraded with additional pedestrian safety features.

The entire project will cost $312,500, with Moline paying $62,500.

Engineering work is expected to be completed in 2022-2023, with construction slated for 2024.

The Moline project was one of 57 out of 102 statewide projects to receive federal funding through the program, which is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Safe Routes to School focuses on projects that help support the health and safety of children walking and biking to and from school.

