Moline releases schedule for weeklong Sesquicentennial Celebration

Slated to begin next week, the City of Moline has released the 150th birthday celebration schedule.

The celebration will kick-off on Monday, Aug. 22 with a Mayoral luncheon in which Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati has invited all former and current Moline elected officials, current Moline board and commission members and sponsors for the week-long celebration.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Aug. 27, community members are encouraged to come out and take a historic trolley tour from 9 a.m. to noon.

The rides will be about 30-minutes and will take place in downtown Moline. Event-goers will get to meet the pioneers and founders of the city such as John Deere and David Sears, and learn about the rich history of Moline. The tours run every half-hour and will load and unload at the John Deere Pavilion.

Tickets are free and are first come, first served and can be accessed online through eventbrite and searching Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Historic Trolley Tour or requested by calling (309) 524-2007.

Music and art festivals will kick-off Thursday, Aug. 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 27.

More than 20 bands are slated to perform over the three-day music event. There will be two stages, with headliners set to perform at the MidAmerican Main Stage located under the sky bridge that connects the TaxSlayer Center to the Metrolink station and parking garage.

On Friday, Mercado on 5th will bring their festive party down to River Drive and will be selling their food and wares at the festival and throughout the three-day event.

The festival will have interactive chalk art display and a Kids Zone featuring bounce houses, face painting, clowns, balloon animals, a coloring book station where young artists can enter into a contest to win a free Riverside Aquatic Center season passes for 2023.

More than a dozen food vendors and beer tents will be available.

River Drive from 12th Street to 15th Street will be closed from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27th for the festival.