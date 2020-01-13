Moline retail properties sold to California company

A strip of retail businesses along John Deere Road in Moline near 7th Street, including Family Dental, Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress For Less and PetSmart has been sold to a California company for $12,600,000.

In July 2019, Rancho Moline I LLC, based in Chula Vista, Calif., purchased 9.7 acres from HI Moline LLC, (Harlem-Irving Properties) of Norridge, Ill.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Along with parking spaces and the four buildings that once housed a Menard's store, a small parcel of green space south of PetSmart was included in the sale. The address for the four retail spaces is 4100-4160 10th St. Drive, Moline.

The stores are part of large retail development that includes Target, Kohl's and Hy-Vee to the west, along with smaller retail outlets such as Mattress Firm, Fazoli's and the Take 5 Oil Change.

"There is investment (in Moline) happening,'' said Moline Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, who on Monday confirmed the deal. "This is a good thing.''

Calls to the four locations confirmed they were open Monday. An Illinois Real Estate Tax Declaration form used in the deal states the units will continue to be operated as retail outlets.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.