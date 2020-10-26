Moline reviews COVID-19 response in schools

School board members on Monday discussed the district’s ongoing COVID-19 response amid the temporary closure of Jane Addams Elementary and agreed to begin formal study of a plan to move students at Coolidge Campus to Moline High School by fall of 2022.
Superintendent Rachel Savage told school board members Monday the decision to close Jane Addams from Oct. 26 through Nov. 6 was due to an uptick of positive cases of COVID-19 and was made at the recommendation of the Rock Island County Health Department as a measure to minimize further spread. The decision, she said, allows other buildings in the district to continue with blended learning. Previously, Moline High School shut down for similar circumstances from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9.
According to the district’s website, Moline-Coal Valley has seen 67 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, with 30 of those cases reported in the last 14 days.
Savage reiterated her praise for the district’s nursing staff, but said the process of contact tracing is complex and getting more challenging for a variety of reasons. She said the spread of the virus is occurring in multiple ways and the district is now seeing varying responses from parents regarding willingness to test children. Additionally, she said, there is changing guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
To limit further spread, Savage said as of this week she is mandating all meetings in the district to be held virtually. Savage said this change is effective immediately, but there are some exceptions, including 504 plan meetings for special education students.
Also Monday, board members heard a facilities presentation from Savage about the “ASPIRE” program and how students now housed at Coolidge Campus could be moved to a renovated Moline High School “A” wing. ASPIRE, which aims to embrace diverse pathways to diploma attainment, is being piloted this year.
Savage said she wanted input from board members about the timeline for the project and guidance on the plan to provide the alternative students a more equitable experience in a better facility. Moving students to the high school, she said, would provide better access to academic and social-emotional supports.
Costs to renovate the “A” wing was estimated at $2.7 million. Savage said this price tag could be reduced if some components, such as renovating locker rooms, were eliminated. The proposed project could include a designated entrance with front office space, the remodeling of spaces and the division of larger spaces to allow for smaller classrooms, and a cafeteria space.
Board members agreed the Coolidge building is in need of major repairs and the facility does not provide an appropriate learning space for students. Savage said replacing all the windows at Coolidge has been estimated at $1 million.
Board members reviewed the district’s current construction obligations, including the HVAC project at the high school and LED lighting at the high school. Additionally, the district expects the physical education facility at the high school to be completed by this December.
Board members said they had several concerns, including wanting information about the costs of air conditioning the remaining buildings of the district. Board member Justin Anderson said all of the elementary buildings are in need of improvements and the “A” wing renovation would be yet another improvement being made at the high school. Board president Sangeetha Rayapti also expressed concerns about Coolidge being a historic building.
Despite various concerns, board members agreed students housed at Coolidge should be moved as quickly as possible.
Savage proposed a district strategic facility planning committee begin meeting once per month in January to discuss this and other projects. A stakeholder survey will be issued by the district, she said, to gain a fresh perspective on the district’s facility needs. Savage said the goal would be the committee would be ready to present a revised 10-year facility plan by late spring or early summer. Board member Erin Waldron-Smith and other board members said they felt strongly the district needed to complete its new 10-year facility plan so that long-range decisions can be made.
In other business, board members:
– Heard information about the district’s draft equity plan. The multi-year plan focuses on improving equity in the areas of human resources and professional learning; curriculum and assessment; engagement; and equity in physical and instructional learning environments
– Approved applying for a driver’s education waiver from the state to continue the use of the driver education range. Anderson urged the district to repave the range.
– Approved the district’s e-learning program for a term of three years following a public hearing that garnered no comments.
