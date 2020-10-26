Moline reviews COVID-19 response in schools

To limit further spread, Savage said as of this week she is mandating all meetings in the district to be held virtually. Savage said this change is effective immediately, but there are some exceptions, including 504 plan meetings for special education students.

Also Monday, board members heard a facilities presentation from Savage about the “ASPIRE” program and how students now housed at Coolidge Campus could be moved to a renovated Moline High School “A” wing. ASPIRE, which aims to embrace diverse pathways to diploma attainment, is being piloted this year.

Savage said she wanted input from board members about the timeline for the project and guidance on the plan to provide the alternative students a more equitable experience in a better facility. Moving students to the high school, she said, would provide better access to academic and social-emotional supports.

Costs to renovate the “A” wing was estimated at $2.7 million. Savage said this price tag could be reduced if some components, such as renovating locker rooms, were eliminated. The proposed project could include a designated entrance with front office space, the remodeling of spaces and the division of larger spaces to allow for smaller classrooms, and a cafeteria space.