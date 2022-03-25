Moline Rotary grant deadline April 1

The Rotary Club of Moline is accepting applications for grants. Nonprofit organizations that serve the citizens of Moline and the surrounding area, including the Quad-Cities, are encouraged to apply.
All grant request materials are due by April 1 to: Rotary Club of Moline, c/o Community Needs Committee, P.O. Box 964, Moline, Illinois 61266-0964.
Donation requests should fall within the following areas of interest: youth at-risk, literacy, education events, housing, poverty and hunger, environmental quality and community safety. Special attention will be afforded to those requests that promise to make a significant improvement in circumstances disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposals should include one printed copy of the completed grant proposal form along with the following information:
- Contact information for the lead grant person and the organization's name and address as well as contact information for each of the organization's board members
- Mission statement and description of the program
- Total costs needed for the project
- State the specific purpose and use of the funds requested, including a projected budget with income and expense statement and balance sheet
- Copy of IRS 501(c)3 determination letter and proof of 501(c)3 status, if it applies
Applications are available by visiting molinerotary.org.