Moline Rotary grant deadline April 1

The Rotary Club of Moline is accepting applications for grants. Nonprofit organizations that serve the citizens of Moline and the surrounding area, including the Quad-Cities, are encouraged to apply.

All grant request materials are due by April 1 to: Rotary Club of Moline, c/o Community Needs Committee, P.O. Box 964, Moline, Illinois 61266-0964.

Donation requests should fall within the following areas of interest: youth at-risk, literacy, education events, housing, poverty and hunger, environmental quality and community safety. Special attention will be afforded to those requests that promise to make a significant improvement in circumstances disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proposals should include one printed copy of the completed grant proposal form along with the following information:

Contact information for the lead grant person and the organization's name and address as well as contact information for each of the organization's board members

Mission statement and description of the program

Total costs needed for the project

State the specific purpose and use of the funds requested, including a projected budget with income and expense statement and balance sheet

Copy of IRS 501(c)3 determination letter and proof of 501(c)3 status, if it applies

Applications are available by visiting molinerotary.org.

