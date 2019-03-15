Parts of River Drive in Moline are being closed because of floodwaters from the Mississippi River.
River Drive will be closed east of 25th Street effective immediately.
Eastbound traffic will be routed to 34th Street and then to 4th Avenue via University Drive. Drivers will have access to local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street as floodwaters allow.
Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).
City crews will be monitoring river levels and available for emergencies over the weekend. Drivers are reminded not to drive through floodwaters or around barricades.