MOLINE – The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., has announced its main musicals for the 2020 season. They are scheduled as follows:
- February – “The Wedding Singer”
- April – “Oliver”
- June – “Disney’s Tarzan”
- August – “Evita”
- October – “The Addams Family”
- December – “The Sound of Music”
The new theater, which opened in May 2018 in the 1930 former Scottish Rite Cathedral, held its first major musical, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” last October. Its next musical is Roald Dahl's “Matilda,” playing Aug. 2-11. This season concludes with “Billy Elliott: The Musical” in October and “Miracle on 34th Street” in December.
The long-running improv comedy troupe ComedySportz held its first performance at the Spotlight last Saturday, and will alternate months with the One Voice QC church at NorthPark Mall, Davenport. ComedySportz will perform at Moline this Saturday at 7 p.m., and admission is $12.
For more information on the Spotlight, visit thespotlighttheatreqc.com.