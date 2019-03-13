Moline police have closed 5th Avenue in the area of 3rd Street, and the 500 block of 4th Street, after a gas leak was discovered.
MidAmerican Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood said the company received a call of a smell of gas at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday. A gas service inspector arrived on the scene about 5 p.m. and detected an underground leak.
At 9:58 p.m., Greenwood said that crews are “trying to pinpoint the source of the leak and are digging.”
The leak is in the area of the 500 block of 4th Street, he added.
“They have digging equipment out there and are looking for the source,” Greenwood said. “One house in particular is affected in that they detected gas inside the home.”
Moline police report that three houses have been evacuated.