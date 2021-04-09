Moline School Board President Rayapati issues statement about football player video

Sangeetha Rayapati, currently President of the Moline-Coal Valley School Board and Moline Mayor elect, issued a statement Friday regarding the video of a football player being hazed.

"As out-going President of the Moline-Coal Valley School Board and Mayor-Elect of Moline, I want to address the incident many in our community observed online Friday night, involving members of our high school football team. As a human, I’m frustrated, dismayed, and appalled—among many other emotions. As a community leader and elected official, I know I, myself and fellow leaders have a responsibility to hold individuals involved in this incident accountable and intend to do just that.

"We must choose wisely, how we treat each other. We must choose kindness, understanding and respect, and we have a duty as parents, role models and leaders to model this respect to each other each and every day. We must hold ourselves accountable for this incident occurring in our community and educate our children that this behavior is unacceptable. Because these are all of our children--those who have done egregious things and those who have had a terrible thing done to them. No one has a right to dehumanize their classmate or teammate.