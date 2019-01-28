MOLINE — For the first time since 2010, administrators of the Moline-Coal Valley School District do not anticipate having to reduce and teachers jobs because of budget constraints.
School board members Monday evening voted to place a tentative amended 2018-2019 budget on display. The budget is being amended to reflect several factors, including updated costs for personnel services, a vocational education project, safety and security equipment, and various construction projects.
Chief financial officer Dave McDermott told board members that changes in the amended budget include a $1 million increase in the education fund thanks to the state's new evidence based funding model, donations and other factors. The original education fund budget was $27.8 million, and it will be amended to $28.9 million.
The other major area of change for fund balances was the capital projects fund, which is now projected to be $17.2 million, an increase of $4 million from the original budget. McDermott said this change was because of the finalization of funds from the Bartlett Trust.
The amended budget, with updated figures for revenues and expenditures, shows a $5 million dollar increase for all funds. The amended budget projects the balance for all funds will be $75 million, whereas the original budget projected $70 million.
The tentative amended budget now goes on public display, with a public hearing slated for Feb. 25. Board members are expected to adopt the amended 2018-2019 budget March 11. Now through June, administrators will develop the district's 2019-2020 budget, with a proposal on the budget presented to board members in June.
Superintendent Lanty McGuire said it was a huge positive the district would not have to reduce teachers this year. The state requires Illinois school districts to notify teachers if they will not be re-employed before the end of the school year. McGuire said in past years, when the district had to reduce teachers, “it put us at a disadvantage because those teachers go out to look for another job.”
Regarding this week's intense weather, McGuire told board members administrators made the decision to dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. today to hopefully allow families a chance to get home before the extreme cold arrives. He said schedule changes also were anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, he said, he anticipates the last student attendance day for the year will be June 7. The district calendar has five emergency snow days built in.
In other business, board members:
- Returned from closed session to approve the expulsion of two unnamed students. Board members voted unanimously, in two separate votes, to approve the expulsion of the students for two full years. Both students would be allowed to return to the district for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year, with attendance allowed at Coolidge Campus.
- Discussed forming a transition timeline to on-board two new school board members, who will be seated in April, as well as new superintendent Rachel Savage.
- Voted to approve several policy updates.
- Set a special meeting 6 p.m. Feb. 18 to discuss district-wide facility concerns.