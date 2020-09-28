Moline school officials order COVID-19 test kits

District documents state registered school nurses of the district would receive training to administer the tests and would be able to read results in an average of 15 minutes. Board members said they were interested in expanding the order for the test kits because the kits require no refrigeration and they have a two-year shelf life. Savage said test results would be placed in a staff person’s medical file, not their permanent employee file.

“And a majority of those folks had zero symptoms, zero positive results,” Savage said of those at the high school who contact tracing indicated quarantining was necessary.

With a hopeful eye toward the future, school board members Monday also approved booking the TaxSlayer Center for a May 30, 2021, commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 at a cost of $14,096. Board member Andrew Waeyaert voted against the contract.

COVID-19 forced the district, like others in the area, to cancel its 2020 ceremony. Savage said the $5,000 deposit the district paid for the cancelled 2020 ceremony rolled over to the 2021 event. She said the district would work with the TaxSlayer if health conditions again force the cancellation of commencement.

“This just gives us all something to hope for,” Savage said.

