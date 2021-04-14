Moline school superintendent's contract extended

Moline-Coal Valley school board members this week approved a contract extension for Superintendent Rachel Savage and appointed a new principal of Washington Elementary. Savage also shared a recommendation to use millions in CARES Act funding on HVAC upgrades to improve ventilation and air quality in the district “not just for the pandemic, but for always.”
Board members returned from a closed session Monday to approve a contract with Savage through the 2024-2025 school year. Board members also approved a salary for Savage for the 2021-2022 school year of $188,500.
According to school board president Sangeetha Rayapati, the board’s decision comes after a thorough performance review found that Savage had met or exceeded all of the board’s priorities and expectations. Rayapati said the salary increase was based on a state-wide superintendent salary analysis through the Large Unit District Association of Illinois. Rayapati said the district looked forward to four more successful years under Savage’s leadership.
Savage accepted a three-year contract with the district in December 2018. Tapped to replace Lanty McGuire, who retired after 26 years of serving the district, Savage was then serving as head principal of Waterloo (Iowa) Community Schools. She began serving the district July 1, with a starting annual salary of $165,000.
Also Monday, board members approved hiring Brenda Bussard to serve as principal of Washington Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year. Bussard currently teaches fourth grade at Washington. Board members also tapped Doug Bodeen to serve as assistant principal of Hamilton Elementary. He currently serves as dean of students at the high school. He will replace Lynsy Oswald, who was recently promoted to serve as Hamilton principal.
Board members also heard from Savage on how the district has spent $1.9 million in CARES Act funding and how it could plan to use an anticipated $25 million in additional CARES funding.
Savage said the $1.9 million of phase one funding has been spent on securing personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and staffing to get the district “back up and running” following COVID-19 closures last school year. The first round of Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief for Schools (ESSER) dollars could be spent on meals, technology, social-emotional learning, summer and after-school programs, and professional development.
Moline-Coal Valley administrators are applying for an estimated $7.5 million in ESSER II funding this week. These funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023. These dollars can be used the same way as ESSER I, plus spending on addressing learning loss, preparing for reopening, and repairs and upgrades to improve air quality in buildings.
Savage said 20% of ESSER III funds must address learning loss and social-emotional learning. The district estimates applying for $17.5 million, with $14.1 million available for general district needs related to COVID-19. Applications for round three will open in July.
Savage said a primary focus of the second and third round of funding is improving air quality. That aligns with a long-held desire of the district to air condition all of its buildings.
There are currently eight schools without air conditioning: Addams, Butterworth, Coolidge, Jefferson, Lincoln-Irving, Logan, Washington and Willard. Savage said the district’s HVAC project at the high school will conclude this summer, bringing the total of schools with air conditioning to seven: Moline High School, Wilson, Deere, Hamilton, Franklin, Roosevelt and Bicentennial.
Savage proposed Monday utilizing round two and three CARES funding to upgrade HVAC systems at six of the district’s non-air conditioned schools. She proposed upgrading Butterworth and Addams or Logan in the summer of 2022 for a cost of $3.4 million to $4.2 million. She said the district could complete “for sure two, possibly three schools” during this phase using ESSER II dollars.
In the summer of 2023 the district could complete Lincoln-Irving, Washington, Jefferson and Addams or Logan depending on what was completed the prior year. This was estimated to utilize $7.2 million to $8.6 million of the anticipated $17.5 million ESSER III funding.
Coolidge and Willard would not be scheduled for HVAC systems under this proposal. Savage said the recommendations were based on the condition of the buildings and the likelihood the district’s 10-year district facility plan would indicate the buildings would be slated for continued student use. Savage said the board has already indicated Cooldige is not recommended for future student use and a strategic plan previously recommended phasing out Willard due to its age.