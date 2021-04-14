Moline school superintendent's contract extended

There are currently eight schools without air conditioning: Addams, Butterworth, Coolidge, Jefferson, Lincoln-Irving, Logan, Washington and Willard. Savage said the district’s HVAC project at the high school will conclude this summer, bringing the total of schools with air conditioning to seven: Moline High School, Wilson, Deere, Hamilton, Franklin, Roosevelt and Bicentennial.

Savage proposed Monday utilizing round two and three CARES funding to upgrade HVAC systems at six of the district’s non-air conditioned schools. She proposed upgrading Butterworth and Addams or Logan in the summer of 2022 for a cost of $3.4 million to $4.2 million. She said the district could complete “for sure two, possibly three schools” during this phase using ESSER II dollars.

In the summer of 2023 the district could complete Lincoln-Irving, Washington, Jefferson and Addams or Logan depending on what was completed the prior year. This was estimated to utilize $7.2 million to $8.6 million of the anticipated $17.5 million ESSER III funding.

Coolidge and Willard would not be scheduled for HVAC systems under this proposal. Savage said the recommendations were based on the condition of the buildings and the likelihood the district’s 10-year district facility plan would indicate the buildings would be slated for continued student use. Savage said the board has already indicated Cooldige is not recommended for future student use and a strategic plan previously recommended phasing out Willard due to its age.

