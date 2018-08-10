The much-anticipated opening of Overlook Village in Moline is underway.
And the early arrivals, it seems, can’t stop raving about the roomy, homey, $33 million retirement village built adjacent to where Lutheran Hospital once stood. The facility houses independent and assisted living residents as well as memory care patients, all under one roof.
"I think it is very charming," said Carolyn Koch, formerly of Rock Island, as she enjoyed coffee while reading the morning paper in the dining area of Overlook Village's independent living area. "The food is good, and all the staff has been very helpful."
Koch said she has only spent a few nights at Overlook Village and is still in the process of moving in. "You can do your own thing, and the staff is so wonderful," she said.
Betty Loose of Moline has been at Overlook Village a little more than a week. She said she had considered moving into similar places in Florida when her husband was alive and decided to give Overlook Village a look.
"My kids are thrilled to death that I did," she said, adding she likes everything. "Everybody is so welcoming. They just treat you like royalty. They treat you like a queen."
She gets no argument about the customer service from Cam Gass, formerly of Rock Island. A resident for the past few weeks, he raved about the amenities and its staff. He cited the large fitness room as an asset.
The facility also has an underground parking garage, a movie theater, a hair salon and spacious seating areas adjacent to elevators on each of the four floors.
Executive director Becky Lee Hinton said the facility has a homey feel and "some very impressive common space."
"It actually looks like Chip and Joanna Gaines from 'Fixer Upper' (HGTV) put it together," she said. "It’s very beautiful."
The three residents are among 16 people now living in the 138-unit facility. There are separate dining areas for the assisted living’s 55 units, the independent living’s 65 units and the memory care’s 18 units.
"The food is excellent," Loose said. Gass added he anticipates the quality of the food daily.
Hinton said she is not surprised by the praise of the staff.
"We really took our time and really hired the right people for the right positions, I believe," she said.
Hinton said she is busy all day showing Overlook Village to perspective residents.
"I knew that people would really enjoy all the amenities and services because Dial (Dial Corp., part of the ownership along with its builder, Russell Construction, and a third party investor) has such a volume of experience in the Midwest," Hinton said.
"It’s really neat for me to watch the residents enjoy it," she said. "It’s one thing for me to tell you that you are going to enjoy it. It’s another thing to watch you enjoy it, an improved quality of life."
Hinton said the facility lets people leave the day-to-day responsibilities of maintaining a home behind.
"Once we get them here and are able to remove some of these burdens of day-to-day life, they are really going to enjoy everything — enjoy the camaraderie, enjoy the fun, enjoy the socialization, enjoy our wonderful meals," she said.
The independent living units — which include amenities such as dining, cable, heat and air — range from about $2,900 to $5,200 a month.
Despite the patios and views of the river and wooded area, residents tend to rave more about the structure's interior. Loose said she is inviting friends to take a look next week.
"It’s gorgeous," she said.
Koch agrees. "I think I am going to like it very much," she said.